Super spellers: Maine Consolidated School sends three to county bee

An eighth grader at Maine Consolidated School competes in the school's spelling bee.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

An eighth grader at Maine Consolidated School competes in the school's spelling bee.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: January 30, 2018 8:05 a.m.

    • photo

    Photo by Wendy Howell

    Logan Hawthorne, an eighth grader at Maine School, pauses to consider a word at the spelling bee.

    Maine Consolidated School in Parks, Arizona hosted its annual spelling bee Jan. 24.

    photo

    Photo by Wendy Howell

    Mrs. Smith, Mrs. Grantham and Mrs. Kennedy officiate the Maine School spelling bee. Jan. 24.

    Representatives from each grade competed for three spots that will advance to the Coconino County Spelling Bee Feb. 10.

    Seventh grader Kylie Golson took first place, winning with the spelling of the word “administration.”

    Rowdy Weatherhead placed second and Brandalyn McMenamin and Gage Betts tied for third.

    Click photo gallery below for more photos

    Photo Gallery

    Maine Consolidated School Spelling Bee

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.