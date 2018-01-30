Super spellers: Maine Consolidated School sends three to county bee

Maine Consolidated School in Parks, Arizona hosted its annual spelling bee Jan. 24.

Representatives from each grade competed for three spots that will advance to the Coconino County Spelling Bee Feb. 10.

Seventh grader Kylie Golson took first place, winning with the spelling of the word “administration.”

Rowdy Weatherhead placed second and Brandalyn McMenamin and Gage Betts tied for third.

