Out of the past: Bill Williams Mountain

Harold Greene waits to descend a slope on Bill Williams Mountain in 1909.

Photos/Williams Library Historical Photo Archive

  • Originally Published: January 30, 2018 11:23 a.m.

    • The San Francisco Peaks can be seen off in the distance. The ski area also had a ski jump there in the 1930s.

