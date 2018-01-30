Malik Brown weds Rozeanna Martinez

Rozeanna Martinez and Malik Brown were united in holy matrimony Jan. 5, 2018. The bride is the daughter of Eddie and Rosa Martinez, and sister of Nia Martinez of Seligman, Arizona. The groom is the son of Eddie and Mary Brown of Williams, Arizona. The couple will reside in Bremerton, Washington.
