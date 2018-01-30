Community calendar: week of January 31

Save-MTR Valentine's Day Bake Sale Feb. 10

Save-MTR will hold a Valentine's Day bake sale Feb. 10 at Old Trails from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. All proceeds go to Save-MTR, a non-profit animal rescue organization.

Free dance class

Dancing Divas is offering a free dance class to the public at the Williams Senior Center. Classes are on Fridays from 9 - 10 a.m. The class focuses on Tap dancing but also offers instruction in jazz, ballroom, ethnic, country western and line dancing. The goal of the class is to obtain a low aerobic work out with goals to entertain the community with dance, song and maybe an instrument or two. More information is available from Barb Brydenthal at (928) 310-4459.

Community Bingo Feb. 8 and 22

The Williams VFW post will host Bingo Feb. 8 and 22 at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church in Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue in Williams. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and games start at 5:30 p.m. You must be 18 years of age to enter. Food and drinks will be available for sale. Please bring your friends and enjoy a fun filled evening.

Little League registration closes Feb. 16

Williams Little League is accepting applications for the spring baseball and softball season. Registration is $60 per player. There is a $5 sibling discount. Registration can be completed online at williamslittleleague.com. More information is available by calling Cindy Sutton at (928) 635-5272.

Williams High School booster club seeking members

Williams High School and Williams Elementary -Middle school booster clubs are asking for the public's support. Booster clubs support the schools extracurricular activities, athletic activities, teams, students and athletes. Member fees are: $25/per individual, $15/WUSD employee and $10/student. Everyone who joins gets a booster club T-shirt. More information is available from Williamsboosters@gmail.com

Young Life Steak Auction set for Mar. 25

Williams Young Life is hosting their annual Steak Auction Mar. 25 at Lost Canyon. The silent auction begins at 4 p.m., dinner is at 5 p.m and the live auction is at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for an adult, $5 for a child. Tickets are available at Grand Canyon Café, Brewed Awakenings, and from local Young Life or Wyldlife students.

Pickleball

A new pickleball program is taking place every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Folklorico dance

Armando Padilla is hosting Folklorico dance classes every Tuesday and Thursday of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn.

Rec Center movie nights

The Rec Center hosts a movie night every Wednesday at 6 p.m..

High school and adult basketball

The city of Williams has pick-up basketball every Wednesdsay from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Youth and family open gym

The city of Williams hosts open gym Jan. 18 and 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Rec Center and Skate Park hours

The Rec Center is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Skate Park is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tues. through Sat.

Kiwanis arts and craft fair

Kiwanis Gateway to the Grand Canyon Arts and Crafts Fair takes place May 18-20 at the Williams Rodeo Barn. The club is asking for vendors for who would like to participate in the event to contact them. The fair is a major fundraising effort by the Kiwanis club and helps to sponsor activities for the youth of Williams. More information is available from the Kiwanis Club of Williams at (928) 635-9028.

Free tax assistance through April

United Way of Northern Arizona’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is offering free tax assistance to Williams residents.

The first session takes place Jan. 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Williams. The second session takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 7 at the same location. The third session is March 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the last session takes place April 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those in need assistance need to bring a social security card for everyone listed on the tax return. They also need to bring direct deposit (bank) information, picture identification, social security cards for all household members, proof of income such as W2s and 1099 forms.

World Heritage seeking community representatives

World Heritage International Student Exchange Program is seeking representatives to work with volunteer host families and international exchange students. The program exchange programs for students in high school, who are 15-18 years old. World Heritage representatives have the opportunity to support American high school students during their year abroad. Area representatives recruit and screen prospective host families, supervise the exchange students in their community throughout the year and interview American students who wish to spend a semeseter, year or summer abroad. More information is available at www.world-heritage.org.

