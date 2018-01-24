Obituary: Marcelino Cotera Ceballos

Marcelino Cotera Ceballos ( July 5, 1936 – Jan. 21, 2018) passed away in his sleep in the comfort of his home with family by his side on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2018 in Williams Arizona. He was born July 5, 1936 to Antonio and Joaquina Ceballos in Santander, Spain. Survivors include his wife, Connie Ceballos, his two children, Ofelia Robbins of Williams and Marcelino M. Ceballos of Williams. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Samantha Long, Emilio Ceballos and Mario Ceballos and one great grandchild, Elysia Long. He was preceded in death by his parents and twin sister, Mercedes Ceballos.

A viewing will be held Friday, Jan 26 at Norvel Owens Mortuary in Flagstaff from 5-6 p.m. He will be laid to rest on Saturday, Jan. 27 in the Williams Cemetery at 1 p.m.