Williams 911: week of Jan. 24

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -

• Officers responded to female unresponsive on Grand Canyon Boulevard, elderly female passed away, natural causes;

• Officers responded to theft on Third Street, turned out to be civil matter;

• Officers took report of theft that occurred a couple months prior by family member on Route 66;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Sherman;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Locust;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodeo;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Fulton;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Quarterhorse;

• Officers spent several hours at the hill at Love’s Travel Stop assisting in traffic control due to stuck semi’s during snow storm;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Fulton, found male who had fallen on floor, officers broke into home and got the subject help;

• Officers took report of theft of trailer on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to domestic on Sixth Street, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers dealt with numerous snow issues;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Route 66 due to threats of suicide, subject found to be in Flagstaff;

• Officers responded to intoxicated male knocking on door of residence on Sheridan, victim wanted subject trespassed and then he was taken home by officers;

• Officers took report of stolen vehicle on Hancock, vehicle found next day wrecked near home;

• Officers responded to noise complaint on Second Street;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers took private property accident at Safeway and

Officers issued 4 citations and gave out 17 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.