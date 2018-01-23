Region in brief: week of Jan. 24

Crowds march in Flagstaff in honor of MLK Day

FLAGSTAFF — Hundreds of students and Flagstaff residents marched together to honor the life and work of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., Jan. 16. Many of the marchers were also there to promote unity to counter the injustices they are seeing in the world.

Sam’s Club closes in Prescott Valley

PRESCOTT— Store officials say a wave of shoppers emerged Jan. 17 when all merchandise in Sam’s Club of Prescott Valley was marked down to 50 percent off. The store on 5757 E. Highway 69, is among 63 nationwide being closed as part of the company’s announced business strategy. Sam’s Club will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day until the store closes on Jan 26, or when the club runs out of product.

Oldest school in state demolished in Prescott

PRESCOTT — The 102-year-old Miller Valley Elementary School was demolished in Prescott last week. Despite being the oldest school in Arizona, preservationists were unable to save the school from demolition. City officials said short of buying the property, the city had no authority to stop the demolition. “You win some and lose some, and I think this is a big loss for Prescott,” said Nancy Burgess, former historic preservation specialist for the city of Prescott.

Parking for Flagstaff snow play areas limited

FLAGSTAFF — In an effort to promote safety and protect area neighboroods, the city of Flagstaff has restricted parking for snow play in certain areas. The Highway 180 corridor now has less parking with restrictions along country roads and barricades in place in the Fort Valley neighborhoods. More information can be found by calling (844)256-SNOW. or visiting flagstaffarizona.org/winter-recreation/snowplay-map/

Lake Havasu refuge takes on feral hogs

LAKE HAVASU CITY — U.S. Department of Agriculture aerial sharpshooters a returned to the Lake Havasu National Wildlife Refuge in an effort to exterminate feral hogs at the refuge. The agency began its Feral Swine Eradication Plan in 2017. The $25,000 operation killed 70 hogs in four days, but repopulation has occurred. Feral swine are an invasive species and cause extensive damage to riparian habitats and are known carriers of leptospirosis, salmonella and E-coli, presenting a threat to human health.