Obituary: Mary Ellen Sexton Hurt

Mary Ellen Sexton Hurt was born in Tucson, Arizona on March 1, 1927 and passed away Jan. 19, 2018 at home with her family in Surprise, AZ. She was a longtime resident of Williams and worked for US West. She also worked for KC HiLites after her retirement. Mary was a member of the First Baptist Church.

She met Jim Hurt in 6th grade in Phoenix. They became childhood sweethearts and married when they were 18 years old on November 18, 1946. They had one daughter, Lillian (Lee) Magness.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Jim, her parents and nine siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Lee and son-in-law Brock Magness, of Sun City, two granddaughters; Pam (Mark) Sayo and Amy (Chad) Steinhoff, five great-grandchildren; Chandler, Jacob, Derek, Ava and Gavin, all of Surprise, AZ and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Barbara and Charles Halbert of Sun City.

Services will be 11am Saturday, January 27, 2018 at the First Baptist Church in Williams followed by a potluck gathering.

Condolences can be sent to 10172 West Pineaire Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351. In lieu of flowers, send donations to: Donations Department at Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014.5656.