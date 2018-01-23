Obituary: Loren Lloyd Lemke

Loren Lloyd Lemke, of Ash Fork, Arizona, passed away Jan. 9, 2018 at the age of 91.

Loren was born to parents Arthur and Sadie Lemke Nov. 27, 1926 in Barnesville, Minnesota. He grew up on the farms of Minnesota and had six siblings. He joined the Navy in 1944 and served as a carpenters mate and builder during WWII. He married Dorothy McGough in 1944 and had five children; they divorced in 1969.

Loren opened his own drive-in, Lemke’s Chicken Inn in the mid 1950s. He joined the commercial trucking industry in the mid 1960s and ended his career in 2001. He married Norma Withrow in 1970 and they owned a pig farm near Yakima, Washington. He transitioned to Fountain, Colorado in 1981 where he opened a feed and produce store. In 1984 he moved his family to Phoenix, Arizona for a new job opportunity with Swift Transportation. In 1993, he purchased land in Ash Fork and moved his family there shortly after. He continued with truck driving and also opened a family owned feed store, Lemke’s Country Store. He and Norma divorced in 2005.

Loren is survived by son, Lonnie Lemke and daughter-in-law, Charlene Lemke; daughter, Lesley Lemke; sons, Greg and Steve Lemke; daughters, Laurel Sauvageau and Pam Lieseth; sister, LaDonna Pederson; brothers, Leslie and Dennis Lemke; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Sadie; sister, Violet; brothers, Orville and Harlan; and son, Lawrence.

A cremation will take place for Loren and he will be restfully placed and honored at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ Feb. 9, 2018 at 10 a.m. Friends and family are invited to attend the honors ceremony to pay their respects.

Flowers, memories, and service information can be found and shared online at chapelofthechimesmortuary.com.