Arizona Community Foundation accepting scholarship applications

A single, online application matches students with more than 100 scholarship awards.

The Arizona Community Foundation’s online scholarship portal is now accepting applications, making scholarship funding opportunities available to students across Arizona for the 2018-19 school year. This year, ACF is proud to announce a number of new scholarships to support Arizona foster children, law enforcement families and community minded students.

Arizona’s largest private provider of scholarship funding, ACF provides access to more than 100 scholarship awards with one online application. The application automatically matches applicants with every scholarship opportunity for which they qualify within the system.

High school seniors, current college students and graduate-level students attending schools anywhere in the United States can apply. Scholarships are available for two-year and four-year colleges and universities, as well as vocational and technical schools. Application deadlines for scholarships vary, ranging from early spring to the end of May. Students are encouraged to apply early to maximize their opportunities for the scholarship awards.

The awards available serve a diversity of students. Some scholarships are given based on merit or financial need while others are awarded to students in a particular geographic region or with specific demographic characteristics. Visit www.azfoundation.org/scholarships for the link to access more than $1.5 million in scholarship awards and to find out more about scholarships available through ACF.

Established in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide family of charitable funds supported by thousands of Arizonans. With five regional offices serving communities across Arizona, ACF is among the top 35 community foundations in the nation with more than $900 million in trust and endowment assets and is confirmed in compliance with the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations. Last year, ACF and its affiliates awarded more than $56 million in grants and scholarship funding to some 3,000 nonprofit organizations, schools and government agencies. More information is available at www.azfoundation.org.