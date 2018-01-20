Grand Canyon remains open, with limited services after government shutdown

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - Despite a shutdown of the federal government Jan. 20, the South Rim of Grand Canyon is open.

According to Grand Canyon Association (GCA) the official nonprofit partner of the park, services are limited. GCA said on its website that park concessionaires are open for business and tour operators will continue to bring groups into the park. All GCA stores remain open as well.

“Key visitor services, including garbage removal, restroom maintenance, and snow removal, will be funded by donations from third parties. At this time, it is anticipated that shuttle bus service will continue with normal routes. Trails will remain open and the backcountry will be accessible to those holding permit,” GCA stated.

On its website, Grand Canyon National Park stated that it will not be updating the site due to the shutdown.

“For your planning purposes, some parks in the National Park System may have areas that remain accessible to visitors; however access may change without notice, and some parks are closed completely. Some lodging, restaurants, and other services may be available when provided by concessioners or other entities. Be aware that there will be no National Park Service-provided visitor services, including restroomsn, trash collection, facilities or road maintenance. Businesses operating within the park remain open, including lodging, restaurants, and retail. If you have questions about the operational status of a park business please reach out directly to that entity.”

More information about services inside the park are available from park concessionaires:

Xanterra South Rim LLC: (928) 638-2631;

Delaware North Companies: (928) 638-2262;

Grand Canyon Association: (928) 638-2481 and Bright Angel Bikes: (928) 638-3055.

Other general visitor information is available from Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce at (928) 638-2901.

According to the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) approximately one-third of the country’s 417 national park sites are completely closed. Other parks remaining semi-open. Accessibility to each national park varies from park to park.