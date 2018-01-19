Winter weather update 8:00 a.m. - Snow after midnight, 3-5" total

The National Weather Service is forecasting rain and/or snow showers beginning late Friday, Jan. 19 and continuing through early Sunday. Heaviest snowfall Saturday morning. Winds will pick up Friday afternoon with gusts 35 to 45 mph on Saturday. Slick roads are possible above 3,500 feet. Snow levels are 8,000 feet on Friday and falling to 3,500 feet by Saturday evening. Snow totals are estimated 3 to 5 inches for Williams.