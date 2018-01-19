Obituary: Joyce Elsie Cauthen

We would like to share with our family and friends that our beloved mother, Joyce Elsie Cauthen, passed through Heaven's Gate on the morning of Jan. 17, 2018.

Joyce, a wonderful woman, was born in Roaring Springs, Texas Feb. 16, 1930 to RC and Trilby Anderson. She married John Thomas Cauthen (Tommie) June 15, 1948. They shared 63 years in a loving union until his death in 2011.

Joyce is survived by her sister, Clara Fernow; her children, Karen Schreiner (John), John Cauthen (Terry Ann) and Beverly Girl (Alan); eight grandchildren, Holli, Cliff, Kelli, Tom, Jesse, David, Karri, and Curtis Dale; seventeen great grandchildren, Bailey, Jonah, Austin, Brice, Kelsie, Jordyn, Morgen, McKynna, Shaelynn, Paetyn, Jaedynn, Brittanie, Jacob, Weston, Garrett, Katelyn and John; and two great great granddaughters, Rylee and Paisley. Over the years, Joyce opened her home and heart to many other children.

Joyce was an Ash Fork School employee as well as a graduate, as were her children and five of her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the Ash Fork First Southern Baptist Church or the Ash Fork Unified School District in her name. Thank you Joyce, Momma, Gram, Big Gram for our life.

Services will be held Jan. 23, in Ash Fork, Arizona with private family services, followed by community graveside services at the Ash Fork Cemetery at 12:30 PM.

ABC Funeral Home is entrusted with her care.

