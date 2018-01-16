World in brief: good news from 2017

The hole in the ozone layer is recovering

WORLD — The data, from NASA’s Earth-orbiting Aura satellite, indicate that depletion of the protective ozone layer over Antarctica was about 20 percent lower during the 2016 Antarctic winter (early July to mid-September) than during the same period in 2005. Experts say the mending of the hole is attributable to series of international regulations on chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) — the manmade chemicals known to promote the breakdown of ozone molecules (O3) — that were adopted beginning in 1987. CFCs were once found in aerosol sprays, refrigerants, solvents, and other products.

Humpback whales have returned to NY harbor

NEW YORK — For the first time in a century, humpback whales have returned to the waters of New York harbor. And not just occasionally, either. Because of the improvement of the water quality, algae and zooplankton have multiplied, giving good food for the menhaden, a small oily forager fish beloved by whales, which have returned in large numbers. Surveys show an exponential increase in the number of whales since 2011 when whales were only seen intermittently.

193 countries commit to eliminate plastic waste in oceans

NAIROBI — Over 200 countries signed a resolution in December that promised to collectively eliminate plastic waste in the oceans.The agreement, which was posed by the United Nations, declared that each nation would start to monitor their country’s packaging methods in favor of more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Peggy Whitson set record for most days in space

UNITED STATES — Peggy Whitson set the record for most days in space by a U.S. Astronaut

Whitson made history in April with what was then 534 days, two hours, 49 minutes and counting at the International Space Station. Whitson was used to smashing records: In 2008, she became the first woman to command the space station. She returned to Earth in September.

Malala Yousafzai started college at Oxford

ENGLAND — Five years after she was shot in the head by the Taliban for attempting to go to school in her native Pakistan, Yousafzai began classes at the University of Oxford at Lady Margaret Hall, the same college once attended by Benazir Bhutto, who became the first female prime minister of Pakistan.