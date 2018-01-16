Williams 911: week of Jan. 10 - 17

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -

• Officers conducted motorist assist on Ninth Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Tenth Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at a local hotel;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, subject trespassed from property;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Sixth Street;

• Officers responded to domestic on Fulton, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s Travel Stop, nothing found in area;

• Officers responded to domestic at Circle K, victim wouldn’t cooperate;

• Officers responded to local bar reference intoxicated male refusing to leave, subject was removed from bar;

• Officers responded to domestic on Edison, suspect fled area, under investigation;

• Officers assisted Coconino County Sheriff’s Office with finding subjects involved in roll-over accident on FS124;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers arrested a female for driving suspended on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Ninth Street;

• Officers responded to non-injury accident outside Love’s Travel Stop, male arrested for driving suspended;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman;

• Officers responded to domestic on Route 66, male arrested for assault;

• Officers responded to domestic on Cedar, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers assisted lifeline on Ninth Street;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity at local hotel;

• Officers responded to threats report on Route 66, occurred in county turned over to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office;

• Officers conducted senior welfare check on Edison;

• Officers responded to prowler on Homestead, nothing found in area;

• Officers took report of theft of license plate on Fulton;

• Officers responded to mountain lion tracks in snow on Sherman, turned over to Arizona Game and Fish Department;

• Officers responded to fight on Seventh Street, juveniles involved turned over to school;

• Officers responded to unresponsive male on Rodeo Road, elderly male passed away, natural causes;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant Avenue;

• Officers took in found property on First Street, owner recovered property;

• Officers responded to shoplift at Safeway, juvenile involved Safeway didn’t prosecute, turned over to parent;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Sixth Street and Route 66;

• Officers responded to Ridgewood to talk to residents about concerns of bow hunters in area.

• Officers responded to shoplift at Safeway, male arrested, had two female juveniles with him from Mesa, Arizona, both were booked into juvenile;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Tenth Street;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Sixth Stree;

• Officers responded to domestic on Fulton, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers took private property accident at local hotel;

• Officers responded to domestic on Grand Canyon Boulevard, no domestic occurred info only;

• Officers responded to late reported domestic on Grant Avenue, verbal heard earlier by neighbor, nothing when officers arrived;

• Officers responded to domestic on Sixth Street, male arrested for assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Timber Nook;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to hunters on Fairway, no laws violated by hunters;

• Officers took report of road rage on Route 66;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers responded to verbal argument on Sherman, parties separated’

• Officers responded to car alarm on Lewis;

• Officers responded to an alarm at local hotel;

• Officers responded to domestic on Grant, female arrested for assault, criminal damage;

• Officers responded to hunters on Royal Troon, info only provided to caller;

• Officers responded to human head found in trash at Love’s Travel Stop, turned out to be manikin;

• Officers took report of criminal damage to lights on city Christmas tree;

• Officers investigated non injury hit and run accident on Highland Meadows;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66 at local business;

• Officers responded to loud music on Grant Avenue;

• Officers took report of suspicious activity on Rodeo Road;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers responded to possible sexual assault on Seventh Street, occurred in county turned over to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office;

• Officers took report of missing person from day prior was found in San Diego County;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Edison Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Railroad and Seventh Street;

• Officers responded with Fire Department to fire alarm at local hotel;

• Officers took report of missing person, subject phone pinged in Mohave County, turned over to Mohave County;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Grand Canyon Boulevard, handled on scene;

• Officers responded to fight at Sultana, subjects separated no charges, subject trespassed from property;

• Officers and Fire Dept. responded to smoke at local hotel, electrical problem;

• Officers responded to fight, domestic at Sultana, male arrested for assault;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers responded to trespasser who started fire in old locomotive on Grand Canyon Railway property, subject fled area before officer arrival;

• Officers responded to fight on First Street and Route 66, subjects fled area upon officer arrival;

• Officers arrested male for DUI on Grand Canyon Boulevard and Railroad;

• Officers responded to male peeping on female in shower at local RV park, male arrested for voyeurism;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Rodeo Road;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to transient causing issues at Safeway, subject removed from property;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Lewis;

• Officers responded to domestic on Third Street and Route 66 at local bar, male arrested for disorderly conduct;

• Officers responded to Love’s Travel Stop referencing two males acting suspicious and the smell of marijuana, one male arrested for possession of marijuana, DPS assisted and cited the driver of the truck for numerous safety violations and shut down truck;

• Officers arrested a male for extreme DUI in the 900 block of West Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Franklin;

• Officers responded to domestic on Grand Canyon Boulevard, verbal only child custody issue, handled on scene;

• Officers responded to domestic on Lewis, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to trespass on BNSF property, foreign tourist warned;

• Officers issued 14 citations and gave out 55 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.