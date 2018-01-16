Repeat: Iscariot Rushing wins WUSD spelling bee

Williams Elementary-Middle School announced its winners of this year's spelling bee. Iscariot Rushing received first place, Sierra Oswald received second place, and Micka Davis Amasour received third place.Rushing will advance to the Coconino County Spelling Bee in Flagstaff Feb. 10 at Coconino High School. Rushing placed second at the Coconino County Spelling Bee in 2017.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.