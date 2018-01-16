Out of the past: Williams in the 1920s

Slagel Street in Williams looking toward the original high school ca. 1920s. View more photos here of historical Williams and northern Arizona from the Williams Historic Photo Project.
More like this story
- Out of the past: 1960s North Kaibab National Forest
- Historic Route 66 sees a few changes in 64 years
- Out of the past: Williams High School
- Out of the past: Education, school buildings and a new theater in early 20th century Williams (part 2 of 3)
- Historic photo collection on display at Visitor Center
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.