Obituary: James Richard Bonham

James Richard Bonham, 72, of Williams, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home Dec. 21, 2017. James was born in Redondo Beach, California on Dec. 8, 1945. He attended Redondo High and received a bachelors degree from Long Beach State.

Jim had several jobs until becoming a fire protection engineer. He also served in the California National Guard. Jim married Diane P. Bonham (Valdez) on Sept. 27, 1975; they were married 42 years.

Jim was in Little League baseball, enjoyed model trains and when older, enjoyed working on cars. He always liked anything to do with the history of Route 66 and the town of Williams. He continued to work on different projects and doing house repairs until his battle with Multiple Sclerosis took its toll.

Jim is survived by his sister, Barbara Blevins and her husband, Orville; his brother, Don Bonham and his wife, Rosa; his many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Homer Bonham and Catherine Bonham.

A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church, 629 West Grant Avenue in Williams on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local charity.