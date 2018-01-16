Obituary: Bonnie Lou Willsey Thompson Bartell

Bonnie was born to Alta Mae and William Willsey in Williams, Arizona July 31, 1939. She was called home to heaven by our Lord and Savior as her husband Richard (Dick) Bartell of thirty five years sat by her side Jan. 9, 2018. She peacefully passed after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Bonnie spent all 12 of her school years in the Williams Elementary and High School, making many friends. She took part in nearly all the school activities. Her most proud one being a baton twirler in the Williams Drum and Bugle Corps.

Bonnie grew up as a member of the United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and took part nearly every week in the MYF activities. She was a Girl Scout who went to camp every summer. She was a Rainbow Girl for six years, becoming Worthy Advisor until her marriage.

Bonnie married Kenneth Thompson in June 1957. They had two sons, Ricky and Rusty. Bonnie took very good care of Kenneth, doing dialysis out of their home until he passed away in 1980 from complications of diabetes.

Bonnie worked at the Veteran’s Hospital doing dialysis for a couple years until Dick Bartell took notice of her one day at a fur trade. They attended a fireman’s dance that evening and were introduced by Bonnie’s sister-in-law Janelle. Bonnie married Dick soon after in June of 1983. They liked to travel in their RV — camping, fishing and hunting. Bonnie then got her real estate license and enjoyed selling real estate until her health no longer allowed it.

Bonnie was a member of Christ Church of Flagstaff for over 30 years. She enjoyed ladies Bible study on Wednesdays, getting her nails and hair done, shopping and caring for her animals and plants. She loved the color red on anything and Shasta daisies. She was greatly loved and will be missed by many.

Bonnie was proceeded in death by her parents, sister Lula Mae Richards, brother-in-law, James (Junior) Richards, brother, Bill Willsey, her sons, Ricky and Rusty Thompson and her first husband, Kenneth.

Bonnie leaves behind her loving husband, Richard (Dick), her sister-in-law, Sandra Willsey, her little dog, Asta Mae and her kitty, Cyclone, several nieces, and nephews and many friends and schoolmates that will miss her dearly.

Her Celebration of Life service will be held on Jan. 20, 2018 at the Community United Methodist Church located at 127 W. Sherman Ave. Williams, AZ at 1 p.m. Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.