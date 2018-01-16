Community calendar: week of January 17

Little League early registration now open

Williams Little League is accepting applications for the spring baseball and softball season. Registration is $60 per player. There is a $10 early bird discount if registered before Jan. 17. There is also a $5 sibling discount. Registration can be completed online at williamslittleleague.com. More information is available by calling Cindy Sutton at (928) 635-5272.

Williams High School booster club seeking members

Williams High School and Williams Elementary -Middle school booster clubs are asking for the public's support. Booster clubs support the schools extracurricular activities, athletic activities, teams, students and athletes. Member fees are: $25/per individual, $15/WUSD employee and $10/student. Everyone who joins gets a booster club T-shirt. More information is available from Williamsboosters@gmail.com

Women of Williams next meeting Jan. 18

The Women of Williams group has no agenda, just local women of the community getting to know one another. Monthly get together are the first and third Thursdays of each month. The next meeting is Jan. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at South Rims Wine and Beer Garage.

Adult art workshop Jan. 22

Williams Alliance for the Arts is hosting a free adult art workshop at St. Agnes Apartments Jan. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The project is hand-crafted cards.



Williams Event Huddle Jan. 22

The fourth annual Williams Event Huddle is coming Jan. 22 at the Williams Recreation Center at 5:30 p.m. Groups are invited to present their plans for the year to share with the community. Anyone interested in attending should RSVP with Moede by email at jdmoede@aol.com.

Pickleball

A new pickleball program is taking place every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Folklorico dance

Armando Padilla is hosting Folklorico dance classes Every Tuesday and Thursday of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn.

Rec Center movie nights

The Rec Center hosts a movie night every Wednesday at 6 p.m..

High school and adult basketball

The city of Williams has pick-up basketball every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Youth and family open gym

The city of Williams hosts open gym Jan. 18 and 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Rec Center and Skate Park hours

The Rec Center is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Skate Park is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tues. through Sat.

Community Bingo

The Williams VFW post is starting bingo Jan. 11 and Jan. 25 at St. John's Episcopal Church at Walker Hall, 202 W Grant. Doors open at 4:30 p.m and games start at 5:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years or older.

Dancing Divas

Dancing Divas, a free Tap Dancing class, will start up again in February on Fridays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Williams Senior Center. The group invites individuals to learn a variety of dance steps including tap, jazz and western. All music is set tunes of yesteryears. More information is available from Barb at (928) 310-4459

Free tax assistance through April

United Way of Northern Arizona’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is offering free tax assistance to Williams residents.

The first session takes place Jan. 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Williams. The second session takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 7 at the same location. The third session is March 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the last session takes place April 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those in need assistance need to bring a social security card for everyone listed on the tax return. They also need to bring direct deposit (bank) information, picture identification, social security cards for all household members, proof of income such as W2s and 1099 forms.

