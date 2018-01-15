Grand Canyon National Park celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free entry

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Grand Canyon National Park visitors can get into the park free today, Jan. 15.

Park Service officials remind visitors that fee-free means entrance only and does not affect fees for camping, reservations, tours or use of concessions. Park entrance stations will have the Interagency Senior and annual passes available for those who wish to purchase them. Visitors who plan to spend time in the park beyond Jan. 15 will need to pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay.

Grand Canyon's South Rim sits at approximately 7,000 feet. As a result, the Park Service suggests visitors be prepared for winter weather and driving conditions, and should be aware that road closures and temporary suspension of shuttle service may happen with little or no notice if winter weather passes through the area.

This year, additional fee-free days will be April 21 for First Day of National Park Week; Sept. 22 for National Public Lands Day and Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

More information on what there is to see and do in Grand Canyon National Park is available by visiting the park's website: www.nps.gov/grca. More information on national park fee-free days can be found by visiting www.nps.gov/findapark/feefreeparks.htm