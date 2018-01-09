State Route 64 a dangerous road

Please, please, everyone, and your families, friends, everyone on Facebook, etc., contact ADOT and complain about the dangerous conditions on Highway 64. This last accident was horrific. They need to address the speed limit and other issues, especially from Williams past Hoctor Road, at least. I personally know of many life-threatening occurrence, having traveled it for eight years. The time is now to get something done.



Teresa Harvey

Former Williams resident

Editors note:

See next week's edition of Williams-Grand Canyon News for more information about road conditions on State Route 64