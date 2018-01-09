Region in brief: week of Jan. 10

Burglary suspects identified but remain at large

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies identified a man they said stole more than $5,000 of tools from a construction site in Prescott Valley Dec. 4, 2017 and then pawned at least two of the tools, according to YCSO spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn.

Police identified Pedro Alaniz, 30, of Chino Valley and Steven Hackleman, 20, as suspects and are asking the public for help in locating them.

Flagstaff Library stops hazardous waste drop-off

FLAGSTAFF — The Flagstaff Public Library is no longer accepting batteries, CDS, MP3 players or cell phone waste drop-offs. Residents of Coconino County are encouraged to take those products the the Hazardous Products Center at the Cedar Lake Landfill between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Master Gardener Program coming to Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF — The Coconino County Cooperative Extension is offering a Master Gardener Program this spring. Classes begin Feb. 6 and run through May 8. The class will meet every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the County Health Building or cooperative Extension Office in Flagstaff. Class size is limited to 24 . More information is available by contacting Brandie Gobble at bgobble@email.arizone.edu.

Game and Fish seeks help with bald eagles

WILLIAMS — In December, Arizona bald eagles began rebuilding nests in preparation for laying eggs. Each year, the Arizona Game and Fish Department asks outdoor recreationists, aircraft pilots, drone operators and motorized paragliders to be conscientious of the birds this time of year. The birds nest, forage and roost at the rivers and lakes that are some of Arizona’s most popular recreation spots, and this time of year can be challenging for the birds.

APS sending utility crews to Puerto Rico

PHOENIX — With nearly half of Puerto Rico still without power, Arizona Public Service (APS) is sending crews and equipment to help restore power to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. APS says 50 power line workers and support staff are heading to the island this month.