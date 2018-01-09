Obituary: David William Hawley

David William Hawley, 48, passed away in his home in Williams, Arizona on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.

He was born on Dec. 21, 1969 in Norfolk, Virginia to Gary Alan and Nancy Marie (Roels) Hawley.

David enjoyed his childhood years with his brother and many close friends in the Aragona Village neighborhood in Virginia Beach, Virginia. As an adult his wandering nature took him across the country to Arizona, where he made a new life on his own.

He is survived by a brother, Gary Alan Hawley Jr. and wife Amy, two nephews, William Scott and Alan Michael Hawley and wife Alyssa, one grand-nephew, Connor James Hawley. David is pre-deceased by both parents, Gary Alan and Nancy Marie Hawley.

Family, friends and others whose lives David touched are invited to attend his graveside service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Flagstaff on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. Memories and condolences can be sent to www.norvelowensmortuary.