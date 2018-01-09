A note of gratitude to Williams Police officers and Life Line EMTs

I would like to thank Williams Police Sgt. Romero, Officer Simpson and Lifeline EMTs. I am sorry that I only have one name of the three from LIfe Line. Their response to an emergency was not only quick and professional but all were so caring and helpful.

The medical team worked tirelessly but, unfortunately, my husband did not survive.

Some of my neighbors and my pastor were here while they were still working on my husband. Others brought food for the long night ahead and Sgt. Romero’s wife, Gloria stayed with me until later.

I am so grateful to live in a town with so much caring and love as Williams. Thank you, all.

Diane Bonham

Williams, Arizona