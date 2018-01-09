Keep yourself and those you love safe, install carbon monoxide and smoke detectors

Keeping ourselves and our families safe is a priority.

For most safety is something we think about on a daily basis. We ask ourselves, "Are we looking both ways before we cross the street?" "Did I turn the coffee pot off before I left the house?" "Is the milk and eggs past their expiration dates?"

We should be equally concerned when it comes to things like checking our smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Following last week's tragedy, I made sure to put a call into my landlord and ask if a carbon monoxide detector was installed in my home. I checked the batteries in my smoke detector and made sure the fire extinguisher in my kitchen wasn't expired.

It only took a few minutes out of my day and I was happy to do it, knowing it could save not only my life but my families, friends and those I love, should a tragedy ever occur. It was the most important thing I did that day.

So, stay safe, stay smart and check to make sure your home has both smoke and carbon monoxide detectors installed. If it doesn't our local hardware store, right around the corner, would be happy to seell you one and explain how it's installed.