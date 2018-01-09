FBI: Forest Service officer involved in shooting was injured, treated by EMS

The Phoenix office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made its first public statement Monday concerning the Friday shooting death of a Kansas man by an officer of the U.S. Forest Service.

The FBI reported that its investigation “determined the officer was injured and treated on the scene by EMS personnel.”

The shooting took place Friday afternoon – at about 4:15 p.m. according to a Verde Independent newsroom scanner -- on State Route 89A, north of Sedona.

The FBI news release states, “A Forest Service Officer stopped to render assistance to a vehicular traffic accident. An altercation occurred between the officer and the subject, Tyler Miller of Kansas. It was later determined the officer was injured and treated on the scene by EMS personnel. Miller was shot and transferred to a medical center and later declared deceased. The investigation is ongoing, as such, no further information will be released at this time.”