Community calendar: week of January 10

Little League early registration now open

Williams Little League is accepting applications for the spring baseball and softball season. Registration is $60 per player. There is a $10 early bird discount if registered before Jan. 17. There is also a $5 sibling discount. Registration can be completed online at williamslittleleague.com. More information is available by calling Cindy Sutton at (928) 635-5272.

Williams High School volleyball fundraising tournament

The Williams High School sophomore class is hosting a community volleyball tournament Jan. 14. There is a limit of four teams at $10 per person. The games begin at 9:30 am with pool play. Teams need to be registered by Jan. 14 at 9:15 a.m. Signup can be completed at WHS.

Downwinder presentation at NCHC Flagstaff Jan. 11

North Country HealthCare Flagstaff is offering an informative presentation from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Flagstaff Public Library on how to file a Downwinder's Radiation Exposure Compensation Act Claim.

This is a free event open to Flagstaff and surrounding community members for anyone who lived in northern Arizona (including Apache, Navajo, Coconino, Gila, Yavapai counties) during the 1950’s and/or 1962. Those who lived there may be eligible for a no-cost medical screening through the Radiation Exposure Screening & Education Program (RESEP) at North Country HealthCare. More information visit northcountryhealthcare.org or (928) 522-9425.

Williams Amateur Radio Club meeting Jan. 12

The Williams Amateur Radio Club will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Wild West Junction breakfast room on Route 66.

Williams High School booster club seeking members

Williams High School and Williams Elementary -Middle school booster clubs are asking for the public's support. Booster clubs support the schools extracurricular activities, athletic activities, teams, students and athletes. Member fees are: $25/per individual, $15/WUSD employee and $10/student. Everyone who joins gets a booster club T-shirt. More information is available from Williamsboosters@gmail.com

Women of Williams next meeting Jan. 18

The Women of Williams group has no agenda, just local women of the community getting to know one another. Monthly get togethers are the first and third Thusdays of each month. The next meeting is Jan. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at South Rims Wine and Beer Garage.

Children's art workshop Jan. 13

Williams Alliance for the Arts is hosting a free children's art workshop at Old Trails True Value Jan. 13 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The project will be snow globed pictures. Preregistration at Old Trails required before Jan. 11.

Adult art workshop Jan. 22

Williams Alliance for the Arts is hosting a free adultart workshop at St. Agnes Apartments Jan. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The project is hand-crafted cards.



Williams Event Huddle Jan. 22

The fourth annual Williams Event Huddle is coming Jan. 22 at the Williams Recreation Center at 5:30 p.m. Groups are invited to present their plans for the year to share with the community. Anyone interested in attending should RSVP with Moede by email at jdmoede@aol.com.

Pickleball

A new pickleball program is taking place every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Folklorico dance

Armando Padilla is hosting folklorico dance classes Every Tuesday and Thursday of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn.

Rec Center movie nights

The Rec Center hosts a movie night every Wednesday at 6 p.m..

High school and adult basketball

The city of Williams has pick-up basketball every Wednedsay from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Youth and family open gym

The city of Williams hosts open gym Jan. 18 and 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Rec Center and Skate Park hours

The Rec Center is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tues. through Sat. The Skate Park is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tues. through Sat.

Community Bingo

The Williams VFW post is startting bingo on Jan. 11 and Jan. 25 at St. John's Episcopal Church at Walker Hall, 202 W Grant. Doors open at 4:30 p.m and games start at 5:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years or older.