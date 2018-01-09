1 to 3 inches of snow predicted for elevations above 6,000 feet

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff is predicting rain showers that will transition to snow overnight in the mountains above 6,000 feet elevation. Expect light snow accumulations generally around 1 to 3 inches with slick roads possible through Wednesday morning. More information is available from the NWS at https://www.weather.gov/fgz/.
