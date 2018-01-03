Obituary: Monica Corona

The family of Monica Corona, is bereaved to announce the untimely event of Monica’s passing.

She follows her mother, Yolanda Corona and is survived by her daughter Adria Perschke and by her sister Cecilia Max. She also leaves behind the family of Richard Corona and Ann Lambert.

A graveside service will be pending until June, when the family of Monica will lay her to rest with her mother. The date of services will be posted to Cecilia Max’s Facebook page.

Those who would like to help the family with bringing her ashes home to Arizona can do so at her GoFundme account: https://www.gofundme.com/gbz8g3-bring-monica-home.