Williams 911: week of Jan. 3

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers took in found property on Edison Avenue;
• Officers conducted a welfare check on Newton Avenue;
• Officers took a private property accident report at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers responded to an unhappy guest at a local hotel;
• Officers responded to a neighbor dispute on Boyd Avenue;
• Officers delivered Christmas toys to those who qualified throughout city;
• Officers investigated a non-injury accident on Edison Avenue;
• Officers arrested a woman for assault on Grant Avenue;
• Officers investigated a non-injury accident at Clover Hill;
• Officers responded to an injured deer on Burning Tree, the matter was turned over to Arizona Game and Fish;
• Officers responded to an intoxicated person causing issues on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Life Line at Bearizona Wildlife Park;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Sherman Avenue;
• Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Quarter Horse Avenue;
• Officers responded to domestic call at a local hotel;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Rodeo Road;
• Officers investigated a non-injury accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard and Franklin Avenue;
• Officers took a private property accident at Kentucky Fried Chicken;
• Officers assisted DCS with a child welfare check on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers investigated the death of elderly man on Quarter Horse Avenue;
• Officers assisted Life Line at a local hotel;
• Officers investigated an injury rollover accident on South Road;
• Officers assisted Life Line at a local RV Park; and
• Officers issued eight citations and gave out 32 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
