WEMS announces December Students of the Month

Williams Schools recently announced its December Students of the Month. Students are nominated by their teachers.

Aiden Pedraza was awarded Student of the Month for always trying his best, following directions and being helpful to his classmates and teacher.

Rocque Montoya was awarded Student of the Month for always having a great attitude, being polite, following class and school rules and being prepared to learn. His teacher said he has come a long way this year in his abilities and quadrupled the number of tricky words he has learned since the beginning of the school year.

Ivan Davila Romero was awarded Student of the Month because he always arrives at school every morning with a smile on his face and for being prepared and listening attentively to directions. His teacher said Ivan is kind and helpful to all his classmates and is a friend to all.



Kieyrna Rushing was awarded Student of the Month because she is a very conscientious student who knows the importance of doing her best. Her teacher said Kieyrna is very good at doing redos without being asked and is a good friend to others. Kieryna is respectful, hardworking and is always doing what is asked of her.



Aubrey Hardin is a new student who has great character. She was awarded Student of the Month for being respectful, working hard to complete all of assignments and being very friendly.

Izzy Rushing was awarded Student of the Month because he rarely misses an assignment and if he does, he is quick to make it up. His teacher said he is a hard worker and is doing exceptionally well in Mrs. Hadder’s 6th grade math class.

Middle School

Kindle Harris was nominated as the middle school female Student of the Month because she is an intelligent, creative thinker who is noticeably reflective and empathetic for her age. Her teacher said she loves to challenge herself and is willing to help others around her and said her kindness, willingness to take direction and dedication to her education made her an excellent choice.

Tyler Jensen was nominated as the middle school male Student of the Month because of his confidence and caring personality. His teacher said he is a friend to everyone, including students who may struggle socially. He demonstrates the strength to stand up for his friends with a positive leadership role. He also has big plans and dreams for himself and will push himself by attending extra tutoring hours. Additionally, he seeks out help whenever needed and is willing to assist others at all times. His dedication to his education is admirable and contagious to those around him.