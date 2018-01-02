Ash Fork and Williams Fire respond to I-40 truck fire

At around 4 p.m. Dec. 28, Ash Fork Fire and Kaibab Estates West Fire Department aided Williams Volunteer Fire Department with a fully involved semi fire on I-40 eastbound. The fire was knocked down effectively and the driver escaped to safety. The semi and it's cargo of oranges and grapes were a complete loss.
