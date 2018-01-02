Ash Fork and Williams Fire respond to I-40 truck fire

Ash Fork firefighter Cris Acosta takes a break after battling a semi-truck fire on I-40 Dec. 28.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: January 2, 2018 2:10 p.m.

    • At around 4 p.m. Dec. 28, Ash Fork Fire and Kaibab Estates West Fire Department aided Williams Volunteer Fire Department with a fully involved semi fire on I-40 eastbound. The fire was knocked down effectively and the driver escaped to safety. The semi and it's cargo of oranges and grapes were a complete loss.

    photo

    Photo/Cris Acostas/Ash Fork Fire Dept.

    Williams Fire Department assists with a semi-truck fire on eastbound I-40 Dec. 28.

    photo

    Photo/Cris Acostas/Ash Fork Fire Dept.

    A semi-truck burns on I-40 between Ash Fork and Williams.

