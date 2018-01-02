Out of the past: Williams Pay-N-Take and Billiards Hall
Employees pause during a shift at the Pay-n-Take store in downtown Williams in the 1950s. Anyone with information about this photo or the business is encouraged to share on our Facebook page or by emailing whowell@williamsnews.com
