Nativity pageant takes center stage for Christmas

Photo by Loretta Yerian.
Cold temperatures did not stop a crowd from attending the second annual Christmas Nativity at the Babbitt-Polson Stage in Williams Dec. 22. The performance incorporated local musicians, a children’s choir and re
adings of the birth of Jesus Christ from the Bible by local pastors and community members. Children from the community also interpreted several songs with American Sign Language and riders from the Cataract Creek Gang portrayed the wise men from the Bible story.
