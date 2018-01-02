Nativity pageant takes center stage for Christmas

Mary and Joseph observe the Baby Jesus during the second annual Christmas Nativity pageant in Williams Dec. 22.

Photo by Loretta Yerian.

By Loretta Yerian

  • Originally Published: January 2, 2018 11:13 a.m.

    The choir performs at the Christmas Nativity pageant Dec. 22.

    The Three Wise Men approach on horseback at the pageant.

    Cold temperatures did not stop a crowd from attending the second annual Christmas Nativity at the Babbitt-Polson Stage in Williams Dec. 22. The performance incorporated local musicians, a children’s choir and re

    Tori Maebe performs a song with assistance from several sign language interpreters.

    adings of the birth of Jesus Christ from the Bible by local pastors and community members. Children from the community also interpreted several songs with American Sign Language and riders from the Cataract Creek Gang portrayed the wise men from the Bible story.

