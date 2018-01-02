Kaibab National Forest releases story map of cabin rentals

The Kaibab National Forest has released a story map that showcases historic cabins available for members of the public to rent as part of the popular “Rooms with a View” cabin rental program.

The Kaibab National Forest offers four breathtaking locations as part of the statewide program, which provides visitors to national forests in Arizona with a unique recreational opportunity to experience an overnight stay in a historic Forest Service cabin.

The Esri Story Map, titled “Kaibab National Forest Historic Cabin Rentals,” is a web application that allows map products to be combined with narrative text, images and other multimedia.

According to Mark Christiano, GIS coordinator for the Kaibab National Forest, it was the perfect tool to highlight the forest’s spectacular cabin site locations and make a broader audience aware of the opportunity to experience stays in these special places.

“All maps tell stories, they chronicle discovery and conquest, documenting an understanding of the patterns and interrelationships that underlie human and natural systems,” Christiano said. “But this new platform from Esri — story maps — allows us to go to the next level with our story telling. Story maps weave a narrative through photos, text and interactive maps that mash together to allow us to tell the stories of the Forest Service in a fun and interactive way. We hope this is the first of many more story maps to come from the Kaibab.”

The cabin story map can be viewed at http://arcg.is/KNFCabinRentals and is also available on the Kaibab National Forest website. The story map takes viewers on a photo-filled tour through the forest’s four cabin locations – Jumpup Cabin and the Big Springs Cabins on the North Kaibab Ranger District, Hull Cabin on the Tusayan Ranger District and Spring Valley Cabin on the Williams Ranger District.

“We have received incredible feedback from members of the public about their experiences at our historic cabins,” said Liz Schuppert, recreation, lands and minerals staff officer for the Kaibab National Forest. “These are places to which people feel connected and want to bring their children and grandchildren. And, not only can you create memories that will last a lifetime, but you can also help ensure the future preservation of these amazing sites.”

Fees charged for renting these historic sites go back to maintaining the cabins and making other Forest Service cabins available to the public as part of the “Rooms with a View” cabin rental program. All reservations for cabin rentals must be made through www.recreation.gov.