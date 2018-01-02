First winter storm passes quickly

Jump to content
Photo by Wendy Howell.
By Wendy Howell
Photo by Wendy Howell
A snowplow begins clearing the streets in Williams Dec. 21.
On Dec. 21, five days prior to Christmas, Williams received its first dusting of snow. Temperatures warmed up quickly throughout the day and the powder melted off by the afternoon.
