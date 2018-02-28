Bridge construction at I-40 and I-17 in Flagstaff begins

The Arizona Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration are performing bridge deck replacement and repair work on four Interstate 40 bridges that carry traffic over Interstate 17 and Beulah Boulevard within the city of Flagstaff in Coconino County. The purpose of the project is to replace three bridge decks and approach slabs, increase the bridge cross slopes, and retrofit one bridge deck with an overlay. The project will also include guardrail and paving work.

Construction is scheduled to begin in mid-February 2018 and is scheduled to be complete late 2018.

What to Expect:

Construction will occur seven days a week with both day and night work, according to project phasing.

Overnight, one-direction closures on Beulah Boulevard will be required.

Rolling night closures of I-17 will occur, according to phasing.

Interchange work will require ramp closures.

I-17 NB to I-40 WB ramp will be closed from mid April to December.

I-17 SB to I-40 EB ramp will be closed from mid June.

Drivers should follow posted detour route signage for access during closures.

More information can be found by contacting Mackenzie Kirby, Community Relations project manager at (928)525-6494 or the ADOT Project Information Line at (855)712-8530.