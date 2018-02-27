Williams artists prepare for Youth Art Month

Local students can experience what it's like to be a professional artist during Youth Art Month in March.

The Gallery in Williams is hosting a youth art exhibit throughout the month, and students can choose to price their items to sell. The Gallery is accepting entries through March 3 for the art show.

Creative works from Williams art students will be on display during the month of March at The Gallery in Williams, 145 Historic Route 66. This multi-media exhibition, sponsored by Williams Alliance for the Arts (WAFTA), highlights Youth Art Month, a national celebration sponsored by the Council for Art Education (CFAE).

The Gallery in Williams culminates the month with a reception for participants, their families, friends and teachers from 5 – 7 p.m. The reception will include refreshments.

Local students ages 1-18 can enter original two- or three-dimensional works of art for the exhibit. All types of artwork such as painting, drawing, sculpture or ceramics can be submitted. The Gallery will not award prizes or ribbons, but if a student decides to sell their art work, the student will get 100 percent of the proceeds.

The annual celebration emphasizes the value of art education for all children and encourages support for quality art programs in Williams schools. This event marks the sixth year of collaboration between the Alliance and Williams schools to celebrate student creativity.

Youth Art Month was created to recognize art education as a viable factor in the total education and is designed to direct attention to the value of art education for critical thinking and help expand art programs in schools.

During the month, CFAE hopes to encourage commitment to the arts by students, community organizations, and individuals, and provide additional opportunities for individuals of all ages to participate in creative art learning.

WAFTA is a non-profit organization supported through grants, donations and local fundraisers. The group has received money from groups like the Greater Williams Community Fund, Coconino County Community Incentives, the WEMS Site Council and many individuals.

The arts group supports many arts activities at Williams Unified School District. The group has brought several artists, photographers and filmmakers to the school and hosted programs such as the Identity through Photography Project and the WEMS Art Club.

More information about Youth Art Month exhibition is available from Bonnie Dent (928) 635-2090.