Sheriff seeks help identifying human remains

Detectives with YCSO used facial reconstruction to create an image of a man whose remains were found near Drake in 2015. (YCSO)

  • Originally Published: February 27, 2018 12:36 p.m.

    • The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in determining the identity of a man whose skeletal remains were found March 8, 2015, in a remote part of Yavapai County near Juniper Woods Ranch between Ash Fork and Drake.

    The remains have been determined to be a man likely of Latino or mixed ancestry. However, Asian or derived-Asian ancestries cannot be excluded definitively.

    The man’s estimated age is 21 to 46 years with greatest likelihood 25 to 35 years, and a height between 5 feet 5 inches tall and 5 feet 9 inches tall. The man had dental restorations including multiple enamel pearls. It is believed he had been deceased for up to one year at the time the remains were found.

    A facial reconstruction was completed to help determine his identity.

    The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the identity of this person. Please contact Detective John McDormett at (928) 777-7334 or leave information anonymously by calling Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

    Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

