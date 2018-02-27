Region in brief: week of Feb. 28

Sales tax proposal for Flagstaff Rec facilities on hold

FLAGSTAFF – A proposal to raise the city of Flagstaff’s sales tax to purchase and create $58 million worth of open space, parks and recreation facilities is on hold. Four votes were needed to move it to the front of the line for agenda requests but only two councilmembers approve it. The item has been moved to an August agenda.

Fifth victim dies in Grand Canyon crash

GRAND CANYON — A fifth victim has died at the hospital following a crash of a Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopter near Quartermaster Canyon Feb. 10. Six passengers and a pilot were on board a Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopter chopper when it crashed under unknown circumstances on the Hualapai Nation’s land, by the Grand Canyon’s West Rim. The pilot and one tourist are still in critical condition from the crash.

Impaired driver collides with DPS trooper on SR69

PRESCOTT — A Prescott Valley man was arrested on multiple felony charges after his truck collided with an Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper’s vehicle Feb. 18. Officers were searching for a vehicle along State Route 69 that about six callers reported as being impaired when the trooper was hit. Police said an investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of illegal drugs

Prescott Gateway Mall sold to New York investor

PRESCOTT — Prescott Gateway Mall has been sold to the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, New York. The new owner, Mehran Kohansiek said his company paid $8.8 million for the mall. That’s about half the $16.3 million the Tabani Group, headquartered in Dallas, paid for it in 2012. Kohan said he is open to both retail and non-retail uses, such as medical offices and as a venue for special events, to encourage foot traffic.