Police investigating shooting threat at Chino Valley High School

Police are investigating an alleged school shooting threat against Chino Valley High School that caused panic throughout the Chino Valley community Feb. 21.

The Chino Valley Police Department (CVPD) received a call from the high school regarding the alleged threat at about 8:50 a.m., said Vince Schaan, spokesperson for the Chino Valley Police Department

“[Chino Valley High School] had received reports from a couple students that someone was threatening to shoot up the school at 2 p.m.,” Schaan said.

Police responded to the school and initially detained two students, but released one after finding out the student had no involvement, Schaan said. The other one, a 16-year-old Chino Valley resident who used to go to Chino Valley High School but now attends a Prescott school, is still under investigation.

During police interviews, the 16-year-old suspect admitted that more than a month ago — when he was attending Chino Valley High School — he jokingly made statements about shooting the school up and killing himself. He told police he had said this on more than one occasion, but the most recent time was “maybe a month ago.”

Police were told during interviews with other students that the threat resurfaced Feb. 21, while the suspect was talking to his ex-girlfriend over social media. He reportedly wrote to her “this is why so many things happen, 2 o’clock tomorrow.” This information, coupled with the threats he had made in the past, led some students to believe he would shoot the school up Feb. 21 at 2 p.m., according to the news release.

After the interviews and speaking with the suspect’s father, the suspect was referred for mental health evaluation and counseling, police said. The suspect’s phone was seized and police are searching it for any additional information. Once the investigation is over, the matter will be referred to the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office for review and potential charging.

While the investigation was being conducted, social media posts about the alleged threat were circulated by Chino Valley High School students and other community members. These led to many rumors about what was going on, Schaan said.

“A single threat has turned into a large rumored incident,” he said midday Wednesday. “Now people on social media are saying that the threats were made toward other schools, when that’s not the case.”