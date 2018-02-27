Obituary: Joyce Johnson

Joyce Johnson passed away peacefully on Jan. 26, 2018 at Flagstaff Medical Center. She was 76 years young. Joyce was a longtime resident and employee at both the Grand Canyon and Tusayan. She worked as a transportation clerk at Grand Canyon Airport, a cashier at the Arizona Room, Maswik and Yavapai lodges and as a waitress at the Café Tusayan. She leaves behind her husband of 30 years, Swen Johnson, a sister Dolores Campbell, son John Rockwell, daughter Michelle Campbell, two grandsons Dwayne Campbell and Seamus Burns and a great-grandson Adam Campbell.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.