Obituary: Joyce Johnson

Joyce Johnson passed away peacefully on Jan. 26, 2018 at Flagstaff Medical Center. She was 76 years young. Joyce was a longtime resident and employee at both the Grand Canyon and Tusayan. She worked as a transportation clerk at Grand Canyon Airport, a cashier at the Arizona Room, Maswik and Yavapai lodges and as a waitress at the Café Tusayan. She leaves behind her husband of 30 years, Swen Johnson, a sister Dolores Campbell, son John Rockwell, daughter Michelle Campbell, two grandsons Dwayne Campbell and Seamus Burns and a great-grandson Adam Campbell.