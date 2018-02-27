Letter: Amateur radio courses being offered

To the editor:

The Coconino Amateur Radio club is offering classes to get Technician and General amateur radio license. The classes will be held on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Northland Healthcare Clinic on Fourth Street in Flagstaff. The first Technician class begins February 24 and ends April 14. The second series begins Aug. 25 through Oct. 13. The General Class begins May 19 and ends July 14. There is an exam session the Saturday following each class. The Saturday following the last class, CARC will hold an examination at the Clinic.

So you can take the class and be sure of passing the exam following.

Don't worry about missing the first class. It is easy to catch up.

The Technician level license is the entry license. The General License allows you to use more frequencies and power.

The Amateur Radio Relay League Field Day is June 23 and 24. Everyone is allowed to come on this day and operate amateur radio equipment to get an idea of what amateur radios can do. On that weekend, students of the general course should come out and see equipment in action to help them on the examination.

If Flagstaff is too much of a drive every Saturday, we are still looking for people in Williams who are interested in getting an amateur radio license. We have arranged a location for training in Williams if we have enough students. We have a couple of interested people.

If you would like to fill out the class or need more information, please email me at kg7ydj@arrl.net. Remember there is no age limit for an amateur radio license, so all members of the family can get a license if they can pass the exam. CARC recently had high school students pass the exam.

Glen Davis

Amateur KG7YDJ

GMRS WQWI485

CB KBLK-4129 (Exp.)