City of Williams contributes to keep students safe on graduation night

The city of Williams has added a $1,500 donation to ensure a safe night for Williams High School 2018 graduates.

With Williams High School's graduation just three months away, the Parents Who Care Committee is hard at work raising money for Grad Night 2018.

Senior Grad Night started in 2008 after five teenagers died in an alcohol and drug related accident in 2007.

The all-night party will begin immediately following commencement ceremonies May 25 and continue through the night until 6 a.m.

To encourage students to attend the party, the committee hopes to provide numerous games, prizes, raffles and refreshments.

The committee raised money for last year’s event, which went toward the party and items such as lap top computers, televisions, cameras, garments, iPods, bicycles and cash.

To raise money for this year’s event, the Parents Who Care committee has planned several fundraisers and raffles.

The committee is currently selling raffle tickets for a 1911 Ruger 45 caliber pistol and a season pass to Bearizona. Tickets are $20 and are available from any senior student.

Parents Who Care hope to raise several thousand dollars by May 1 for Grad Night 2018.

Joyce McNelly, one of the organizers for the event, said it takes quite a bit of money to put on that Grad Night and helping keep the students safe on graduation night is the main reason for it.

Sponsoring this alcohol-free and drug-free party has proven to be a successful means of providing students with a safe celebration. The committee is still seeking donations of money and items, which are tax deductible. Parents Who Care is part of Yes I Can, Inc. a 501(c) (3) organization.



More information about the fundraisers is available from McNelly at (928) 699-7085 or Jeanette Perkins at (928) 853-0714.