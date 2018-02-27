City looks at options for APS building

The city of Williams spent a portion of the Feb. 22 council meeting discussing options and moving forward in the possible sale or lease of the APS building on Route 66.

The city is expecting for APS to vacate the property by March 31. The office is currently one of the few physical APS payment offices in the state.

The council is working with city staff to prepare a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the property located at 217 West Route 66.

The city has secured appraisal of the property and the council has directed the staff to develop an RFP to explore the possibilities of sale, lease or possibly trade of the property.

“If we are selling the building, it’s no different than an individual selling,” said Chief Building Inspector Tim Pettit. “The only say I would have is regarding usage and remodels and additions as part of the structure.”

The property is approximately 1,852 square feet and was built in 1910. It includes detailed craftsmanship inside the building and includes 371 square feet of storage. The property is approximately 3,485 square feet.

Parking for the building is available on the street, municipal parking lots in close proximity and two parking spaces behind the building. The properties adjacent to the building are mostly retail and restaurant use.

The property was appraised for $312,000 in 2018, but the council believes that the appraisal is conservative and the property could obtain a higher price when listed for sale.

In January 2016 city workers remodeled city hall and created a new utility office in anticipation of the APS billing office closing.

Currently residents of Williams pay their water bills by mailing them or bringing them to an administrative assistant at City Hall. Electric bills are dropped at the APS office on Route 66 in downtown Williams, brought to City Hall or mailed. The new system will streamline the process by allowing residents to pay both bills in one office and have the ability to talk with a dedicated utility clerk about any problems.

At the time of the City Hall remodel, city staff said closing the APS office downtown will allow the city to save money and hire a full-time utility clerk at city hall.