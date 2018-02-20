Williams 911: week of Feb. 21

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to welfare check on Grant;

• Officers responded to 911 hang-up on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers took theft report at local RV park;

• Officers responded to domestic on Grand Canyon Boulevard, officers found two intoxicated subjects who denied fighting, no crime occurred;

• Officers dealt with transient on Route 66;

• Officers responded to female injured due to domestic at Love’s Travel Stop, occurred in county turned over to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office;

• Officers responded to transient causing issues at hotel due to them not giving him a free room;

officers removed subject and brought him to PD lobby to sleep due to cold;

• Officers took report of threats on Seventh Street;

• Officers took report of counterfeit bill passed at local gas station;

• Officers took report of hit and run accident on Route 66, parked vehicle hit and suspect left area;

• Officers responded to dine and dash at local restaurant, victim wouldn’t prosecute;

• Officers took report of shoplift at Circle K, suspect identified through video surveillance;

• Officers participated in reading to students at Heritage elementary school;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street, weather related;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on First Street;

• Officers assisted DPS with injury roll-over accident on I-40;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers arrested a female for driving suspended on Rodeo Road, cited and released;

• Officers arrested a male for aggravated DUI on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Humboldt, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Slagel Avenue, cited and released;

• Officers took report of private property accident at local hotel;

• Officers responded to intoxicated male down on Route 66, transported to hospital by Lifeline;

• Officers took report of private property accident on Route 66;

• Officers responded to juvenile throwing rocks at cars on Grant Avenue, juveniles turned over to parents;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Humboldt;

• Officers took report of threats on Grant;

• Officers responded to juvenile issue on Oak;

• Officers assisted DPS with arrest of DUI on I-40;

• Officers responded to suicide threat on Humboldt, transferred to hospital by Lifeline;

• Officers responded to life alert at Safeway, accidentally activated;

• Officers responded to barking dogs on Newton;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodgers;

• Officers took report of shoplift on Route 66, female suspect found and arrested;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sheridan;

• Officers issued eight citations and gave out 28 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.