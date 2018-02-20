Williams 911: week of Feb. 21

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers responded to welfare check on Grant;
• Officers responded to 911 hang-up on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;
• Officers took theft report at local RV park;
• Officers responded to domestic on Grand Canyon Boulevard, officers found two intoxicated subjects who denied fighting, no crime occurred;
• Officers dealt with transient on Route 66;
• Officers responded to female injured due to domestic at Love’s Travel Stop, occurred in county turned over to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office;
• Officers responded to transient causing issues at hotel due to them not giving him a free room;
officers removed subject and brought him to PD lobby to sleep due to cold;
• Officers took report of threats on Seventh Street;
• Officers took report of counterfeit bill passed at local gas station;
• Officers took report of hit and run accident on Route 66, parked vehicle hit and suspect left area;
• Officers responded to dine and dash at local restaurant, victim wouldn’t prosecute;
• Officers took report of shoplift at Circle K, suspect identified through video surveillance;
• Officers participated in reading to students at Heritage elementary school;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street, weather related;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on First Street;
• Officers assisted DPS with injury roll-over accident on I-40;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Sherman Avenue;
• Officers arrested a female for driving suspended on Rodeo Road, cited and released;
• Officers arrested a male for aggravated DUI on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Humboldt, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Slagel Avenue, cited and released;
• Officers took report of private property accident at local hotel;
• Officers responded to intoxicated male down on Route 66, transported to hospital by Lifeline;
• Officers took report of private property accident on Route 66;
• Officers responded to juvenile throwing rocks at cars on Grant Avenue, juveniles turned over to parents;
• Officers conducted welfare check on Humboldt;
• Officers took report of threats on Grant;
• Officers responded to juvenile issue on Oak;
• Officers assisted DPS with arrest of DUI on I-40;
• Officers responded to suicide threat on Humboldt, transferred to hospital by Lifeline;
• Officers responded to life alert at Safeway, accidentally activated;
• Officers responded to barking dogs on Newton;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodgers;
• Officers took report of shoplift on Route 66, female suspect found and arrested;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sheridan;
• Officers issued eight citations and gave out 28 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.