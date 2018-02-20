St. Agnes celebrates a day of love with a Valentine’s party

Friends gather to celebrate a Valentine's Day party with one another Feb. 14 at St. Agnes in Williams.

  • Originally Published: February 20, 2018 11:47 a.m.

    • photo

    St. Agnes residents and visitors enjoy a Valentine’s Day themed party Feb. 14.

