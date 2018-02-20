Serving your community: Waste management's James ‘Jimy’ Mac

Name: James 'Jimy' Mac

Current job or role: Refuse truck driver and route supervisor at the Williams Transfer Station.

How long have you been in this job? Jimy retired from his job as an over-the-road truck driver and took a position with the city of Williams four years ago.

How (or why) did you get into your current job or career? “I saw an ad in the paper and wanted to retire from driving over the road,” he said.

What do you find most rewarding about your job? “I love working in a government atmosphere. I’m looking forward to the benefits when I retire. That’s my main goal,” he said.

He is also happy to be home more and spend time with his family. He said it took some time to get used to being home every night.

“My wife was loving it but I was confused ‘cause I’ve always been on the road,” he said.

What is the most challenging part of your job? “The animals that we don’t see in the yard and the things that (are left) behind,” he said.

He said most animals do run away but the ones that jump out at you can be very startling.

“Dogs, raccoons, cats — maybe a coyote here and there,” he said. “And if someone drops something in the bins that’s not supposed to be in there and they need it, somebody has to help them get it out. I’m not real happy about that but it happens.”

Jimy said he has had to dig through the bins for cell phones, keys and a gate for a trailer.

Advice to someone who wants to do what you do? “Have fun with it. Don’t let the job be personal. It’s a great job,” he said. “You come in, drive your routes, get back to the yard, you work on cans, trucks and you help pack open tops … just don’t take things personal, have fun with it.”