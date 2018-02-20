Reading declining among adults in America

WILLIAMS, Ariz. —How many books did you read last year? Hopefully you’re not one of 26 percent of Americans who say they didn’t read a single book in the last 12 months.

According to the National Endowment of the Arts, adults who read literature is on a steady decline. In 1928, 57 percent of the U.S. adult population reported reading literature. In 1992 it dropped to 54 percent and in 2002 it was 47 percent.

Some see a correlation as smartphone use is increasing, literature reading is dropping.

A 2018 Pew Research Center study found the majority of Americans, almost 95 percent, now own a cellphone of some kind. That data is up 77 percent from a 2011 survey when just 35 percent of the population owned a smartphone.

The Center reports the average number of books each person read in the course of 2016 was 12, but some believe that could be inflated and is more like four.

A 2017 Pew study showed that men were less likely than women (31 percent vs. 21 percent) to have read a book in the past year. It also found that those with just a high school degree were less likely to read than those with a college degree or some college attendance (19 percent vs. 40 percent).

The study also found that households making under $30,000 per year read half as much as those that made over $75,000 (17 percent vs. 33 percent). Those in urban and suburban household also read slightly more than those in rural areas (23-26 percent vs. 32 percent).

Hispanic adults were less likely to pick up a book than white and black households (40 percent vs. 23-29 percent), and older Americans, were a bit more likely to not pick up a book than their younger counterparts.

Statistics over the past five years have remained fairly consistent, although library use statistics have changed. According to Arizona Public Library statistics, Arizona libraries’ book circulation declined about 3 percent, moving from 39.8 to 38.6 million visitors.

Arizona’s libraries saw a drop in library visitation with per capita visits declining from 3.9 to 3.7 from 2015 to 2016. This visitation trend is reflected nationally, and is offset by a continuing climb in program attendance.

Combined physical and electronic circulation decreased slightly, while electronic circulation jumped by more than 25 percent, from 4.3 million to 5.5 million. Physical circulation declined about 3%, from 39.8 million to 38.6. In 2012 there was an average of 7.66 books circulated per person, with a slow decline into 2016 where 6.45 books were circulated per person.

NEA's Read Across America program returns March 2 as an effort to raise reading awareness. The date is the birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss, which is used to motivate children to read